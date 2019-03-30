Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Sitting out Saturday
Grimaldi (upper body) remains out of the lineup Saturday against Columbus, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Grimaldi went six games without a point prior to sustaining the injury. His next chance to return will come Tuesday in Buffalo.
