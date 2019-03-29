Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Slated to sit Friday
Grimaldi (upper body) is projected to remain sidelined through Friday's game against the Penguins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Considering Grimaldi sports just 13 points through 53 games this season, his absence from the lineup shouldn't have a large impact from a fantasy standpoint. Without him, the Frederik Gaudreau is slated to draw in for the Predators. Grimaldi won't have to wait long for his next chance to return Saturday versus the Blue Jackets.
