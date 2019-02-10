Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Watching from press box
Grimaldi was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game Saturday against the Blues.
Grimaldi was previously seeing roughly 10 minutes per night centering the Preds' fourth line, but that role has now gone to Brian Boyle, who was acquired via trade from New Jersey earlier in the week. With just 36 games under his belt this season, healthy-scratch status is nothing new for the 26-year-old Grimaldi, and he should not be counted on any fantasy format right now.
More News
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Rare scoring outburst Monday•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Limited role as injury call-up•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Hops to big club•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Watching from press box•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...