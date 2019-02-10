Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Watching from press box

Grimaldi was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game Saturday against the Blues.

Grimaldi was previously seeing roughly 10 minutes per night centering the Preds' fourth line, but that role has now gone to Brian Boyle, who was acquired via trade from New Jersey earlier in the week. With just 36 games under his belt this season, healthy-scratch status is nothing new for the 26-year-old Grimaldi, and he should not be counted on any fantasy format right now.