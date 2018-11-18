Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Watching from press box

Grimaldi sat as a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game Saturday against the Kings.

The 25-year-old center has had a tough time cracking the Preds' lineup with any regularity since being recalled from AHL Milwaukee in late October. He has only skated in six games since then, although he did score his first goal of the season Nov. 13 against the Sharks. Given that the Preds have a relatively healthy forward corps at the moment, Grimaldi will likely continue to be the odd man out for the foreseeable future.