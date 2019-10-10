Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Won't play Thursday

Grimaldi won't suit up for Thursday's clash against the Capitals and is considered day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Grimaldi was a game-time decision coming into the clash, but didn't participate in morning skate, so this news isn't quite surprising. With the 26-year-old sitting out, Daniel Carr will draw into the lineup as the fourth-line left wing. Grimaldi will likely be monitored daily, and his next chance to suit up is Saturday against the Kings.