Predators' Roland McKeown: Back to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McKeown was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
McKeown was a healthy scratch for Nashville's back-to-back games Friday and Saturday. The 26-year-old blueliner has been held scoreless in three NHL appearances this season.
