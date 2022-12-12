McKeown was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

With injuries to both Alexandre Carrier (upper body) and Jeremy Lauzon (upper body), the Predators called up both McKeown and Kevin Gravel. The recently promoted duo should both step into the lineup versus the Blues on Monday with the 26-year-old McKeown making his 2022-23 debut. In the minors this year, McKeown has chipped in eight points in 22 games and could be a decent mid-range fantasy target.