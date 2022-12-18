McKeown was returned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
McKeown was a healthy scratch Saturday versus Colorado because Jeremy Lauzon (upper body) returned to the lineup. The former has four blocks and one hit in three appearances with Nashville this season.
