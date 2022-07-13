McKeown signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Predators on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
McKeown had 20 points in 61 contests with AHL Colorado last season. He hasn't played in the NHL since 2017-18, so this is almost surely a depth move for the Predators' farm team.
