McKeown was placed on waivers Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
McKeown hasn't appeared in the NHL since suiting up for 10 games with Carolina during the 2017-18 season. He should spend the year with AHL Milwaukee.
More News
-
Predators' Roland McKeown: Shores up Nashville's depth•
-
Avalanche's Roland McKeown: Waived Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Roland McKeown: Clears COVID-19 protocols•
-
Avalanche's Roland McKeown: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Avalanche's Roland McKeown: Headed west to Colorado•
-
Hurricanes' Roland McKeown: Joins active roster•