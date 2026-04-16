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Josi (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Ducks, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Josi will miss the Predators' regular-season finale and finish the campaign with 55 points in 68 appearances. The 35-year-old defenseman recently battled an upper-body injury that cost him one game. Despite missing this contest, Josi's status for the IIHF World Championship, which is in his native Switzerland, has yet to be determined.

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