Predators' Roman Josi: Accounts for both Nashville goals

Josi scored twice on four shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Chicago.

The lone bright spot for the Predators in a terrible home loss, Josi collected his sixth and seventh goals of the season during the third period. Josi has been consistent all season long and has now hit the scoresheet in five of six November games, with seven points during the month. On the season, Josi has seven goals and 20 points in 19 games and boasts a career-high shooting percentage of 10.6.