Predators' Roman Josi: Accounts for both Nashville goals
Josi scored twice on four shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Chicago.
The lone bright spot for the Predators in a terrible home loss, Josi collected his sixth and seventh goals of the season during the third period. Josi has been consistent all season long and has now hit the scoresheet in five of six November games, with seven points during the month. On the season, Josi has seven goals and 20 points in 19 games and boasts a career-high shooting percentage of 10.6.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.