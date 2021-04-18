Josi collected a goal on three shots Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Carolina. He also produced four blocks and one hit.

Josi's turnaround wrister from the slot in the second period was the only puck to get past Carolina netminder Alex Nedeljkovic. It was the sixth goal of the year for Josi, who has notched four points over his last two games. The 30-year-old has 28 points on the year, but his minus-10 rating is a career-worst and his shooting percentage (5.3) is his lowest since his sophomore campaign in 2012-13.