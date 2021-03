Josi (upper body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of the game against Detroit on Tuesday. He is probable to play.

Josi joined morning skate for the first time in two weeks earlier in the day, so it didn't seem like he was trending toward returning to game action so soon. That said, fantasy managers and those crafting their DFS lineups should probably wait to see if Josi takes the ice for pregame warmups before rolling with him Tuesday.