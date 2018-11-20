Predators' Roman Josi: Adds helper in win over Bolts

Josi recorded an assist for the third straight game in Monday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

The Preds' captain is as hot as they come right now. In his last 10 games, he has three goals and eight assists, and he was held off the scoresheet only twice over that span. With 15 points in 21 contests, he currently sits tied for ninth overall in scoring among NHL defensemen. For obvious reasons, a healthy Josi always makes for a fine fantasy play whenever he takes to the ice.