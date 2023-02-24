Josi logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Josi had the secondary helper on Thomas Novak's third-period tally. Over his last 16 contests, Josi has five goals, 14 assists, five power-play points and 65 shots on net without going more than one game off the scoresheet. The star defenseman is up to 51 points (21 on the power play), 235 shots on net, 127 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 56 games overall.