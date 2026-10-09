Josi tallied two assists, including one on the power play, placed two shots on goal and recorded two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Josi picked up his first multi-point game of the 2026-27 season Thursday. He slid the primary helper on Ryan O'Reilly's game-winning goal on a power play late in the third period before adding an assist on Adam Edstrom's second empty-net goal. Across four games this season, the 36-year-old Josi is up to four assists, five points, six shots on net, four hits and six blocked shots. As long as the 16-year NHL veteran can stay healthy, he's poised to be a top-20 blueliner in fantasy with an offensive ceiling that could have him ranked in the top-half of that range by the end of the new season.