Predators' Roman Josi: Assist and fight Tuesday

Josi registered an assist and earned a fighting major in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Josi is not known for fighting, but he dropped the gloves with Mark Stone in a big-name battle in the first period. The Swiss defenseman is at a point-per-game pace with two goals and four helpers through six games this year. He's added 20 shots on goal as well.

