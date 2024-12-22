Josi had one assist and two shots on goal in 26:25 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over Los Angeles.

Josi deked around Kings defender Kyle Burroughs in the left circle and took a step before dishing to Jonathan Marchessault for a tap-in goal at the top of the crease. Josi is an elite fantasy defender, but his minus-21 is a weight that's tough to carry in formats that count that stat. Nashville has struggled to prevent teams from scoring this season, and that didn't change during Josi's four-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Nashville has the fewest wins (10) in the NHL, and the team's minus-26 goal differential is second worst in the league.