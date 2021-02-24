Josi posted two power-play assists, five shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Josi's contributions to the offense included passing to Filip Forsberg twice. The first connection led to Forsberg's tally, while the latter was relayed to Eeli Tolvanen for the second goal. Josi has two goals, 10 points, 30 blocked shots, 60 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 18 contests this year. The Predators' offense has dropped from 3.07 goals per game in 2019-20 to just 2.28 in 2020-21, and Josi's point output has taken a corresponding hit. He'll still see plenty of ice time, so there's reason to believe the Swiss blueliner can still put up decent numbers by the end of the season.