Predators' Roman Josi: Bags assist Saturday
Josi generated an assist, five shots on goal and a blocked shot in Saturday's loss to the Hurricanes.
Josi now has a three-game point streak going, and he's averaging a whopping 27:16 of ice time in that span. He's making the most of the increased ice time with 16 shots on net, as well. Josi leads the Predators' blue line by a wide margin with 54 points -- Mattias Ekholm is the next highest with 42 -- and he trails only Ryan Johnansen (55 points) for the team lead.
