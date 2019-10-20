Predators' Roman Josi: Blasts third goal of season
Josi scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers.
Josi's goal came on an absolute rocket from the right point midway through the third period to get the Predators on the board. He also led all players in ice time Saturday, logging 26:39. Josi has reached the scoresheet in six of his first eight games, totaling seven points. The 29-year-old is a safe bet for 12-15 goals and somewhere around 50 points once again in 2019-20.
