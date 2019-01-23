Predators' Roman Josi: Breaks goal drought
Josi scored a goal and notched a plus-2 rating in Monday's win over the Avalanche.
Josi entered the contest failing to score a point in 16 straight games despite directing 52 shots on net. In the second period, Josi was on a rare two-on-one where he received a pass from Austin Watson and beat a flailing Semyon Varlamov to put the Predators up 3-1. Josi now has eight goals and 36 points in 51 games, giving him a shot to surpass his career high of 61 points in 2015-16.
More News
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Notches two more helpers Sunday•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Hits 30-point plateau Friday•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Productive month continues•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Leads charge against Sens•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Piling up the helpers•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Chips in with two assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...