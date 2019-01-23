Predators' Roman Josi: Breaks goal drought

Josi scored a goal and notched a plus-2 rating in Monday's win over the Avalanche.

Josi entered the contest failing to score a point in 16 straight games despite directing 52 shots on net. In the second period, Josi was on a rare two-on-one where he received a pass from Austin Watson and beat a flailing Semyon Varlamov to put the Predators up 3-1. Josi now has eight goals and 36 points in 51 games, giving him a shot to surpass his career high of 61 points in 2015-16.