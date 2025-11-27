Josi scored a goal on three shots, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Josi has a goal and an assist over three games since he recovered from an upper-body injury. The 35-year-old blueliner has two goals, seven points, 32 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 11 appearances. Josi should be in most fantasy lineups, as he's likely to be one of the few Predators skaters to produce steady offense.