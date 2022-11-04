Josi scored a key goal during a 4-1 victory over the Flames on Thursday.

Josi, who has accumulated six points in his past four games, capped the Predators' two-goal outburst during the opening 2:27 of the second period Thursday, essentially sealing the victory. Josi scored on a power-play wrist shot from the point, extending the lead to 3-0. The 32-year-old defenseman added two shots and shared the team lead with four blocks against the Flames.