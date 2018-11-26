Predators' Roman Josi: Chips in with two assists

Josi recorded a pair of helpers in a 5-2 win over the Ducks on Sunday.

The Preds' captain now has 12 assists and 17 points, and Nashville managed to get back in the win column after getting steamrolled in St. Louis on Friday. Josi also logged more than nine minutes on special teams, including 4:03 on the power play.

