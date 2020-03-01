Predators' Roman Josi: Closing in on career mark

Josi picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Colorado.

And with that, Josi has 60 points (15 goals, 45 assists) in 64 games. That's just one off his career mark of 61 set in 2015-16. Josi is definitely in the hunt for the Norris trophy -- he sits second in scoring from the blue line. But it'll be hard to win in the season of John Carlson.