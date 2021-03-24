Josi (upper body) posted an assist, six shots on goal and 21:17 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Josi missed seven games with the injury, but he returned to his usual top-pairing role. The Swiss blueliner had a shot tipped in by Mikael Granlund at 13:59 of the first period. The 30-year-old Josi is up to 17 points, 85 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and nine power-play points through 26 outings. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate in activating the reigning Norris Trophy winner.