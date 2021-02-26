Josi notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Josi set up Mikael Granlund for the Predators' first tally of the game. After a rough six-game stretch in which Josi had just two assists, he's picked up three helpers in the last two contests. Fantasy managers will hope that's a sign the Swiss blueliner is rounding back into form. Overall, Josi has 11 points (five on the power play), 66 shots, 34 blocks and a minus-6 rating in 19 outings.