Josi notched the game-winning goal during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory over the visiting Ducks.

Josi earned his first game-winning goal this season, scoring off an odd-man rush in overtime Tuesday. The 32-year-old defenseman has collected 25 game-winning goals during his 12-year career. Josi's all-around effort Tuesday was highlighted by his team-high six shots and five blocks during 27:24 of ice time.