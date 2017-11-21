Predators' Roman Josi: Collects two power-play helpers

Josi recorded two power-play assists, five shots through 23:50 of ice time during Monday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.

The power-play apples extended Josi to a four-game point streak, and he now has five goals and nine assists through 17 contests for the season. He's also averaging an impressive 4.0 shots per outing. Continue to start Josi confidently in all settings, as he's already well on his way to another excellent fantasy campaign.