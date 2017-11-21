Predators' Roman Josi: Collects two power-play helpers
Josi recorded two power-play assists, five shots through 23:50 of ice time during Monday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.
The power-play apples extended Josi to a four-game point streak, and he now has five goals and nine assists through 17 contests for the season. He's also averaging an impressive 4.0 shots per outing. Continue to start Josi confidently in all settings, as he's already well on his way to another excellent fantasy campaign.
More News
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Contributes pair of assists Saturday•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Sees dip in minutes in win over Caps•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Paces team to victory•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Strong effort in attacking zone•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Scores game-winning goal in return•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Will play Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...