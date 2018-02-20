Predators' Roman Josi: Collects two power-play points against Sens
Josi scored a goal and added an assist -- both on the power play -- during Monday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.
Josi's 34 points are tied for 17th among all blueliners, and Monday's two power-play markers have him up to six goals and 10 assists with the man advantage. It's also worth noting that his 196 shots are second to only Brent Burns among defensemen in the league, and Josi's 3.56 shots per game is a significant improvement on last season's career-best 3.01 mark. Continue to view the Swiss native as a solid asset in all settings.
