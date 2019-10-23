Predators' Roman Josi: Compiles pair of points

Josi scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

The Swiss defender added four blocked shots and three shots on goal in a well-rounded performance. Josi scored the opening goal of the game with a two-man advantage, and then helped set up Rocco Grimaldi in the second period. Josi's only been held off the scoresheet twice in nine games this season, picking up four goals and nine points to go with 30 shots on goal and 15 blocks.