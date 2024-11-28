Josi scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Josi scored his fifth goal of the season in the early stages of the first period, and the veteran blue-liner has been one of the most productive players for the Predators in recent weeks. The goal extended his point streak to three contests, and he's cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his last 10 appearances, posting four goals and seven assists over that stretch.