Josi notched an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Josi has gone six games without a goal, but he's stayed warm with six assists in that span. He'd also gone a season-high three games without a blocked shot entering Saturday, though he was able to get one in this contest. The defenseman is at 53 points, 184 shots on net, 102 blocks and a plus-1 rating through 58 outings in his usual minutes-munching role on the top pairing.