Predators' Roman Josi: Contributes pair of assists Saturday
Josi collected two assists in Saturday's win over the Avalanche.
Josi has now extended his point streak to three games and is up to 12 points (five goals) through 16 contests. He's having a strong start to the season and is an automatic roll whenever the Predators are in action. Josi plays over 20 minutes a night and helps anchor the top power-play unit, making him the ideal fantasy blueliner.
