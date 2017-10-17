Predators' Roman Josi: Could return Tuesday

Josi (lower body) participated in Tuesday's optional morning skate and his usual replacement, Samuel Girard, skated with the scratches, making Josi a possibility for Tuesday night's game against the Avalanche, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Josi was slated to play Saturday's contest but was pulled at the last second, making his potential return Tuesday seem all the more likely after a three-game absence. Nothing is guaranteed at this point though, so wary fantasy owners will want to check back in prior to puck drop to ensure that the Predators' captain is in the lineup.