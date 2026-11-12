Josi had two assists and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Josi's first helper was the 800th point of his career, spanning 1,049 games all coming with the Predators. He's had an exceptional start to 2026-27, earning two goals and 20 helpers through 19 outings this season. He's added 51 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in his usual top-pairing role. Josi has logged a goal and six helpers over five games to begin November, showing no signs of slowing down for a Nashville team that is exceeding expectations.