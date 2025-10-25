Josi (upper body) is week-to-week, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports Saturday.

Josi has one goal, four assists, 19 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and four hits across eight appearances this season. The Predators clarified that Josi's injury isn't related to his POTS diagnosis from last season, but it's still unclear how long he will be unavailable. The Nashville captain will probably be replaced in Saturday's lineup against the Kings by Nicolas Hague (upper body), who will be a game-time decision. If Hague isn't ready to return, Nick Blankenburg will play instead.