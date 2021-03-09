Josi (upper body) will miss Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes and is considered week-to-week.

It's unclear when Josi suffered this injury, as he logged more than 25 minutes of ice time in Sunday's win over the Stars. The Predators' captain will nevertheless miss at least a week as he recovers from an upper-body issue. Josi produced 16 points -- eight on the power play -- through the first 25 games.