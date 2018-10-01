Predators' Roman Josi: Dishes on two goals
Josi delivered two secondary assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Sunday's 5-4 overtime road win over the Hurricanes.
Josi received a game-high 24:41 of ice time, skating for 7;32 on the man advantage and 4:15 shorthanded. Last season, the Swiss national registered 14 goals on a career-high 253 shots to complement 39 apples and a plus-24 rating. With additional consideration to 20 points on the power play, Josi is firmly ranked among the elite fantasy blueliners, so don't blink or you could miss him in fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Late addition to Swiss club at Worlds•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Finally back on scoresheet•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Picks up assist in Game 3•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Pots power-play goal, assist Thursday•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Scores 12th of campaign•
-
Predators' Roman Josi: Evidently good to go Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...