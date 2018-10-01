Predators' Roman Josi: Dishes on two goals

Josi delivered two secondary assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Sunday's 5-4 overtime road win over the Hurricanes.

Josi received a game-high 24:41 of ice time, skating for 7;32 on the man advantage and 4:15 shorthanded. Last season, the Swiss national registered 14 goals on a career-high 253 shots to complement 39 apples and a plus-24 rating. With additional consideration to 20 points on the power play, Josi is firmly ranked among the elite fantasy blueliners, so don't blink or you could miss him in fantasy drafts.