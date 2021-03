Josi registered two assists and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Josi set up tallies by Eeli Tolvanen (power play) and Mikael Granlund (even strength) in the contest. The 30-year-old Josi has three assists in two games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The Swiss defenseman is up to 19 points, 86 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 27 contests. Ten of his 17 assists have come on the power play.