Josi recorded two assists, two shots on goal, five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Josi continues to pile up points. He has six multi-point efforts over his last 13 games, racking up three goals and 15 assists in that span. The defenseman is up to 49 points (20 on the power play), 169 shots on net, 98 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 53 contests overall. Josi should continue to see massive minutes on the Predators' top pairing.