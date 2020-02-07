Predators' Roman Josi: Dishes pair of helpers

Josi had two assists, including one on the power play, six shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

The Swiss defenseman has gone 17 games without a goal, but he's racked up 18 helpers in that span. Josi is at 53 points (14 tallies, 39 assists), 197 shots, 88 blocks and a plus-21 rating in 53 contests. To top it off, Josi's first helper Thursday was the 400th point of his career, a mark he achieved in 616 appearances.