Josi notched two power-play assists, four blocked shots and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Josi has started to find his touch again, notching multiple points in two of the last three games. The 32-year-old's surge of offense has him up to six points (three on the power play), 46 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-8 rating through 10 contests. The Predators' defense has been a problem so far, but Josi getting on track on offense should improve the team's results.