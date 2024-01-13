Josi notched three assists and two hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Josi helped out on goals by Tommy Novak, Filip Forsberg (on the power play) and Gustav Nyquist. This was Josi's first multi-point effort since Dec. 15, but in the 11 games in between, he still managed six points. The 33-year-old blueliner has put together a solid campaign so far with 35 points, 138 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 42 contests. Josi is on pace to challenge for his second 70-point season.