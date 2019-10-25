Predators' Roman Josi: Draws assist in home win
Josi recorded an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
With points in eight of 10 games to begin the 2019-20 season, it's been business as usual for Josi. The Predators' prized defenseman is chugging along at a point-per-game clip in the early stages and belongs in your lineup every single night. With four goals on 31 shots (12.9), Josi's shooting percentage could set him up to surpass 15 goals this season, something the Swiss defender has never done before in his career.
