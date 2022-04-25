Josi notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Josi's 70th helper of the season set up his defense partner, Dante Fabbro, for the game-tying goal in the third period. The 31-year-old Josi has cooled down a little on offense with four points in his last nine outings since his last multi-point effort. He's still had one of the best scoring seasons for a defenseman in recent history with 21 goals, 91 points, 270 shots on net, 126 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 77 games. He needs one more helper to reach 400 in his career.