Predators' Roman Josi: Earns helper Saturday

Josi recorded an assist, six shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Josi provided the secondary helper on Filip Forsberg's goal just 20 seconds into the contest. The Swiss defenseman has points in seven of his last nine games, with two goals and seven helpers in that span. For the year, the 29-year-old is at 22 points, 36 blocked shots and 77 shots on goal in 22 contests.