Predators' Roman Josi: Earns power-play assist
Josi produced a power-play helper, six shots on goal and five blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.
Josi has been consistent this year, with 18 points in as many games. He's generated 11 points with the man advantage. The Swiss defenseman also has 62 shots on goal and 29 blocked shots. He's only hit 60 points once in his previous eight seasons, but he's capable of challenging that mark in 2019-20 thanks to a hot start.
